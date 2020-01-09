Philips continues to expand consumer-driven digital health solutions: 3 projects to know

Philips announced Jan. 6 that it has developed additional consumer-focused digital health solutions, as the company continues to empower patients to take control of their healthcare.

"The new generation of digitally savvy health-conscious consumers are demanding intelligent solutions that adapt to their unique needs and lifestyles," said Roy Jakobs, chief business leader of personal health at Philips. "By integrating smart devices, software applications and services with cloud-based artificial intelligence, Philips is delivering evidence-based personal health solutions that adapt to a user's goals, preferences and behaviors, making them more personalized and meaningful than ever before."

Here are three projects Philips is working on, which were announced at the CES 2020:

1. Philips Sonicare oral healthcare ecosystem: Philips has partnered with Delta Dental of California to release the next phase of its BrushSmart program. Members who agree to collect and share data on their brushing habits using Philips' electronic toothbrush can receive oral care products and other services.

2. Philips Avent mother and childcare ecosystem: A new free app, called Baby+, is scheduled to hit app stores soon. The app provides expecting mothers tools to track the baby's growth while also receiving advice.

3. Philips SmartSleep ecosystem: Philips has designed the SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband 2 to help users track and improve deep sleep. The device was built based on consumer sleep data, ongoing research with physicians and feedback from users.

