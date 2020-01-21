New Uber Health partnership expands medical transportation offerings

Uber Health and Ride Health have partnered to combine their respective nonemergency medical transportation offerings to reach more patients across the U.S., according to a Jan. 21 news release.

With Uber's broad network of drivers and Ride Health's data-driven transportation coordination platform, the partners will be able to address more ride types and service levels, including wheelchair-accessible vehicles and rides between patients' homes and hospitals, clinics, rehab centers, senior care facilities, physical therapy centers and more. Each ride can be pre-scheduled and constantly monitored, allowing Ride Health's support team to receive regular updates and intervene in real-time if necessary.

"We are proud to team up with Uber Health, which is respected across the healthcare industry not only for its network strength but also for its success in promoting rider safety, its HIPAA controls and for preventing fraud," Imran Cronk, CEO and founder of Ride Health, said in the release. "Our health system and health plan customers appreciate the added flexibility that Uber Health brings to our network via its WAV and UberAssist products, which helps provide assistance to seniors and people with disabilities."

