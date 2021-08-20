LifeBridge inks digital health partnership to provide care to consumers in retail stores 

Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health partnered with Higi, a company that offers "smart" health stations at retail locations, to provide patients healthcare support in grocery and drug stores, the companies announced Aug. 19.

LifeBridge launched the new program with Higi Aug. 1 by rolling out 68 of the company's Smart Health Stations across the Baltimore area. Higi's smart health stations now feature the LifeBridge brand and provide content created in partnership between the digital health company and health system.

Using the smart health stations, patients can get information on topics ranging from prevention and wellness to high blood pressure and heart health. Data from consumers who choose to connect with LifeBridge via the health kiosks will be collected and shared with LifeBridge. This data includes health survey responses and is used to inform LifeBridge of the patient's health status and let the health system message the person, schedule a primary care visit or identify a community health resource for them to use.

"Throughout the pandemic, many people have put off preventive care. However, we now see renewed interest in people wanting information about their general health and wellbeing," said Pothik Chatterjee, LifeBridge Health assistant vice president of innovation and operations support. "Growing our partnership with Higi allows us to effectively meet consumers through their retail and digital touchpoints and start the conversation about where they want to be in their healthcare journey."