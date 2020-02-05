Jefferson Health's appointment scheduling chatbot outperforms traditional online forms by 150%

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health announced on Feb. 4 that it has been deploying conversational artificial intelligence to improve patient engagement for several months, with "significant" results, according to Chief Digital Officer Neil Gomes, PhD.

Jefferson Health launched LifeLink's AI-enabled appointment scheduling chatbots for patients at its Center City campus in July 2019. The chatbots communicate with patients via text message, collecting information to automatically schedule appointments.

"Our patients want seamless digital experiences as part of their care experience," Dr. Gomes said in a press release sent to Becker's Hospital Review. "The ability to request an appointment through the conversational technology of a chatbot is a key innovation opportunity to improve the patient experience. The LifeLink chatbots are now handling the majority of digital volume and outperforming traditional online forms by 150 percent, which is very significant."

Following the success of the initial deployment, Jefferson Health will now integrate the conversational AI software into its other locations in the coming months.

