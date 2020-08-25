Google Health, Livongo & 20+ health tech companies to tackle digital therapeutics standards
Twenty-five health IT companies including Google Health, Livongo and Philips have joined the Consumer Technology Association's new initiative to establish standards for the use of digital therapeutics.
The group of tech companies will provide CTA with recommendations for best practices, application, use and performance requirements for digital therapeutics, which uses software-based interventions to enhance or provide care.
"There are vast opportunities to innovate in this space to improve patient outcomes and lower costs,” CTA technology and standards director Kerri Haresign said in the Aug. 25 news release. "But to increase use and adoption, we need to document a common understanding of the technology. The group will also focus on distinguishing between general digital health technology and technology used for intervention."
Here are the 25 companies participating in the initiative:
- Activbody
- Akili
- Amalgam Rx
- Amptify
- AudioCardio
- Awarables
- Bose
- CareWear
- Doctor on Demand
- Ginger
- GlucoseZone by Fitscript
- Google Health
- HP
- Livongo
- MagicLeap
- MindMaze
- MyndVR
- Oova
- Philips
- Propeller Health
- RapidSOS
- ResMed
- The Omega Concern
- Tivic Health Systems
- Validic
