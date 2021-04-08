Do's and don'ts of COVID-19 vaccination cards: 5 things to know

More than 100,000 Americans have gotten their COVID-19 vaccinations, and along with the shot have received a 4-by-3-inch paper "vaccination record card" for verification, CBS reports.

Three things you should do with the vaccination card:

1. Experts recommend taking a digital picture of both sides of the personal record card and even scanning and saving the file on a laptop or desktop, Megan Ranney, MD, emergency medicine physician at Rhode Island Hospital, told the network.

2. Print a photocopy of the vaccination card and keep it in your wallet.

3. Keep the original hard copy of the vaccination card at home or someplace safe. Carrying the digital copy is enough and prevents possible loss.

Two things you shouldn't do with your vaccination card:

4. Publish personal proof of your vaccination on Facebook, Twitter or other social media platforms since the CDC card includes the person's date of birth, first and last name.

5. While there are no official guidelines from the HHS yet, some experts recommend holding off on laminating the vaccination card in case there is a need for booster shots, Mark Levine, New York City health department committee chair, told Slate.

