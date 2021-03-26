Criminal groups selling fake COVID-19 vaccines on dark web, WHO warns

The World Health Organization issued a warning to consumers March 26 to beware of fake COVID-19 vaccines that are being sold on the dark web, CNBC reports.

"We urge all people not to buy vaccines outside government-run vaccination programs. Any vaccine outside these programs may be substandard or falsified, with the potential to cause serious harm," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, said during a press conference, according to the report.

The WHO also said it is aware of reports of "criminal groups" reusing empty vaccine vials and interfering with the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain. To combat the counterfeit sales, the WHO advised secure disposal or destruction of used and empty vaccine vials to prevent criminal groups from reusing the supplies.

The WHO is also asking countries and individuals to look out for suspicious vaccine sales and report them to national authorities.

