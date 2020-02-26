Allegheny Health releases patient recovery management app

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network is rolling out a mobile application that helps recently discharged hospital patients track their care journey and communicate with their providers from home, according to a Feb. 25 news release.

MyChart Care Companion is part of the existing online patient portal MyChart developed by EHR giant Epic. MyChart allows patients to schedule appointments, message their providers and pay bills, among other functions, online.

Care Companion is available to AHN patients recovering from stroke, patients who have diabetes and patients who have certain heart conditions. The app builds on MyChart's capabilities, serving as a digital guide to remind patients about important recovery steps, such as exercise and healthy eating, and letting patients document their medication use or when they are experiencing symptoms.

The app can also integrate with smart blood pressure readers through Apple HealthKit and Google Fit. By connecting to patients' home devices such as step trackers and heart rate monitors, Care Companion can send real-time data directly to the patient's care team.

"With Care Companion, I have more peace of mind that my patients are following their care plan," said Kelly Buchinsky, stroke nurse navigator at AHN, according to the news release. "Previously, we relied on phone calls to follow up with patients. Now, I can immediately see how patients are doing with their goals, and I'm notified right away when they have concerning symptoms."

AHN plans to make Care Companion available later this year for pregnant patients as well as patients recovering from a total joint replacement procedure.

More articles on consumerism:

Samsung joins Apple, Fitbit in adding women's health feature to smartphones, wearables

New Cedars-Sinai app collects patient feedback in real time

75% of Gen Z — and half of baby boomers — make healthcare transactions online

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.