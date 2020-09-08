41% of Gen Z – and one-third of millennials – prefer digital encounters with physicians over in-person visits

While most consumers (81 percent) prefer physical and in-person healthcare experiences, younger generations are becoming more accepting of digital encounters as their first choice, according to a recent Accenture report.

For its 2020 Digital Health Consumer survey, Accenture polled consumers across five generations about their preferred choices when it comes to digital health options, such as virtual care and wearable technologies.

When asked about their preferences for virtual care as opposed to in-person, here are the percentage of survey respondents who said they prefer virtual or digital experiences with physicians and other medical professionals.

Silent generation (1928-45): 7 percent

Baby boomers (1946-64): 9 percent

Gen X (1965-80): 22 percent

Millennials (1981-96): 33 percent

Gen Z (1997-2001): 41 percent

More articles on consumerism:

10 healthcare organizations that have teamed up with Lyft, Uber in the past year

BJC HealthCare adds 40+ therapy locations with Athletico affiliation: 4 details

Mayo Clinic partners with consumer platform to connect patients to surgical care

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.