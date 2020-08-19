Trinity Health employees receive COVID-19 pay boost

Employees at Minot, N.D.-based Trinity Health will receive a bonus for their work battling COVID-19.

The health system said President and CEO John Kutch announced the payment to workers, calling it a "making more possible dividend."

Employees will receive their one-time payment this month. Full-time workers will receive $500 plus an extra day off; each part-time employee will receive $250.

"I am happy and proud to recognize all of you who have stepped up to answer the call on behalf of our patients and residents," Mr. Kutch said in his announcement to employees. "Thank you for your courage, resilience and commitment as we continue to confront this crisis. As an engaged healthcare organization, we want to continue to support, motivate and inspire our workforce, especially since the pandemic will likely be around for some time."

Trinity Health has a tertiary care hospital in Minot, more than 40 specialties, several rural health clinics and a long-term care facility. There are more than 2,900 employees.

