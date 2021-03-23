Sentara giving $1,500 employee bonuses for pandemic work

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare is giving bonuses of up to $1,500 to employees to reward them for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, the health system said.

In a March 17 email to employees, Sentara President and CEO Howard Kern said the bonuses are appreciation for their "extraordinary response toward helping our patients, our community and one another during this difficult time. Your commitment and dedication over the past 12 months have not gone unnoticed, and I am deeply grateful for your efforts."

Clinical and support personnel who work directly with patients in the health system's hospitals and outpatient settings will receive $1,500. Other eligible workers who have supported Sentara during the public health crisis will receive $750.

Sentara said employed physicians and team members, up to and including directors, who have worked for the health system in the last six months, are among those who will receive a payment. Senior leaders are not eligible.

Sentara is a 12-hospital system with more than 28,000 employees.

