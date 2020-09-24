Physician wage gap persists between genders: 6 things to know

About 61 percent of male physicians feel that they are fairly compensated, compared to 53 percent of female physicians, according to a new Medscape report.

The medical news website polled 17,461 physicians in 30 specialties from Oct. 4, 2019, to Feb. 10 for the report. More than 4,500 female physicians provided information about their compensation, work hours and challenges, among other topics.



Here are six things to know about female and male physicians' average annual compensation and net worth:



1. Male primary care physicians earn about $50,000 more than their female counterparts —$264,000, compared to an average $212,000 earned by female primary care physicians.



2. Male specialists outearn female specialists by nearly $90,000 — $375,000 among the men versus $286,000 among the women.



3. The wage gap remains clear among all age groups, with male physicians between the ages of 35 and 54 years earning about $85,000 more than female physicians in the same age range.



4. On average, male physicians have higher base salaries ($230,000 versus $191,000) and incentive bonuses ($31,000 versus $18,000) than female physicians.



5. About 42 percent of female physicians have a net worth of less than $500,000, versus 29 percent of male physicians with the same.



6. The percentage of male physicians (10 percent) with a net worth higher than $5 million is double that of female physicians (5 percent).



More articles on compensation:

HCA offers COVID-19 bonuses to employees

Palomar Health nurses protest CEO's pay raise amid layoffs

Massachusetts' top-paid hospital CEOs saw compensation rise 95% in 5 years

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.