Partners HealthCare execs: Front-line workers not getting hazard pay

The CEO of Partners HealthCare and presidents from the Boston-based system's hospitals told front-line workers they will not be getting hazard pay during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mass Live.

In a letter to staff, Partners CEO Anne Klibanski, MD, and 12 hospital presidents said hazard pay won't be available for staff. Last week President Donald Trump said his administration may consider higher wages for healthcare providers amid the pandemic. It's not clear if other Boston hospitals have looked into offering hazard pay, according to the publication.

In the letter, Partners executives thanked workers "for providing exceptional patient care and for supporting each other." The letter continued: "A core part of our mission is that we deliver the same high-quality care to all patients without regard to the type of severity of their condition. Similarly, we do not calibrate pay and benefits based on the patients' condition and for this reason we do not offer hazard or crisis pay."

Partners is offering pay and benefits for employees who are ill with COVID-19 and can't work. The health system is also paying for hotel rooms for front-line staff who are struggling to commute home between shifts, according to Mass Live.

Becker's reached out to Partners for additional information. This article will be updated if more information becomes available.



View the full report here.



