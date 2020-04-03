Ascension will protect pay of employees shifted, unable to work during pandemic, CEO says

In an email to 160,000 employees, Ascension's CEO said the hospital system will protect their pay if they're temporarily assigned to different jobs or unable to work for reasons linked to COVID-19.

In the April 3 email, Ascension President and CEO Joseph R. Impicciche said the protection will come through such programs as furlough pay, pay continuation, PTO advance, worker's compensation and short-term disability.

Ascension also will offer daycare subsidies and reimbursements for employees who care for infected patients and may need to stay in a hotel for social-distancing purposes, the email stated.

"We are blessed to be able to make this commitment and appreciate the tremendous work and flexibility of our associates, leaders and physicians in providing compassionate, personalized care," Mr. Impicciche wrote. "I am proud to witness the way all associates have come together to address the challenges of today, just like we have throughout our history."

