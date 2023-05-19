PA pay for all 50 states adjusted by cost of living | 2023

Marcus Robertson -

Physician assistants in the U.S. make an average of $125,270 annually, according to the latest data released April 25 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but wages can vary based on the cost of living in every state.

Physician assistants earn the highest average salary in Washington at $145,390. California is second at $144,520 followed by Alaska at $144,460.

Factoring in cost of living adjustments, New Mexico takes the top spot, with Texas a close second. Hawaii comes in last.

Below are the living expense-adjusted average salaries for physician assistants in all 50 states. The states are listed in alphabetical order.

State

PA avg. salary

Cost of living vs. US avg.

COL-adjusted PA salary

New Mexico

$133,630

-0.09

$145,657

Texas

$132,980

-0.08

$143,485

Wyoming

$131,340

-0.06

$138,826

Iowa

$123,490

-0.10

$135,962

Indiana

$122,850

-0.09

$134,398

Nevada

$141,360

0.06

$132,982

Illinois

$124,810

-0.06

$131,924

Oklahoma

$116,710

-0.12

$130,832

Washington

$145,390

0.12

$130,278

Kansas

$114,470

-0.14

$129,923

Nebraska

$120,740

-0.06

$128,347

Louisiana

$119,600

-0.07

$127,972

North Carolina

$122,590

-0.04

$127,861

Ohio

$117,200

-0.09

$127,396

Michigan

$116,870

-0.09

$127,038

Utah

$124,860

-0.01

$126,109

Wisconsin

$121,630

-0.04

$126,009

Georgia

$113,260

-0.11

$125,945

Minnesota

$125,680

0.00

$125,680

West Virginia

$114,260

-0.10

$125,115

North Dakota

$122,590

-0.02

$124,797

New Hampshire

$136,200

0.10

$123,931

Missouri

$111,610

-0.10

$122,994

Montana

$122,310

0.01

$121,460

Arizona

$122,420

0.03

$118,624

South Dakota

$119,010

0.01

$117,832

Connecticut

$143,280

0.22

$117,829

Tennessee

$106,110

-0.11

$117,782

Idaho

$120,220

0.02

$117,747

Virginia

$118,920

0.02

$116,817

Colorado

$122,330

0.05

$116,173

Delaware

$124,140

0.08

$115,051

New Jersey

$131,070

0.15

$113,776

Alaska

$144,460

0.27

$113,659

Vermont

$132,860

0.17

$113,556

Kentucky

$105,980

-0.07

$113,293

South Carolina

$106,200

-0.06

$112,997

Florida

$110,930

0.00

$110,598

Maine

$126,630

0.15

$110,113

Rhode Island

$128,660

0.17

$109,778

Pennsylvania

$110,140

0.03

$107,454

Alabama

$94,220

-0.12

$105,621

Oregon

$136,600

0.30

$104,996

California

$144,520

0.42

$101,775

Massachusetts

$131,920

0.35

$97,719

New York

$135,620

0.48

$91,511

Maryland

$113,340

0.24

$91,403

Mississippi

$77,290

-0.07

$82,468

Arkansas

$68,270

-0.09

$74,483

Hawaii

$106,960

0.93

$55,334

