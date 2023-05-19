PA pay for all 50 states adjusted by cost of living | 2023

Physician assistants in the U.S. make an average of $125,270 annually, according to the latest data released April 25 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but wages can vary based on the cost of living in every state.

Physician assistants earn the highest average salary in Washington at $145,390. California is second at $144,520 followed by Alaska at $144,460.

Factoring in cost of living adjustments, New Mexico takes the top spot, with Texas a close second. Hawaii comes in last.

Below are the living expense-adjusted average salaries for physician assistants in all 50 states. The states are listed in alphabetical order.