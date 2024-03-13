Minimum wages by state

Minimum wages vary across the U.S., and more than 20 states increased their minimum wages as of Jan. 1.
Here is a breakdown of basic minimum wages (per hour) by state, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Note: Specific laws vary across states (see more specifics here). The rates below are basic minimum rates and not overtime provisions.
Alabama: No state minimum wage law. Employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Alaska: $11.73
Arizona: $14.35
Arkansas: $11 (applicable to employers with four or more employees)
California: $16
Colorado: $14.42 (minimum wage rate and overtime provisions applicable to retail and service, commercial support service, food and beverage, and health and medical industries.)
Connecticut: $15.69
Delaware: $13.25
District of Columbia: $17
Florida: $12
Georgia: $5.15 (applicable to employers of at least six employees; employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the current federal minimum wage of $7.25.)
Hawaii: $14
Idaho: $7.25
Illinois: $14 (applicable to employers of at least four employees, excluding family members)
Indiana: $7.25 (applicable to employers of at least two employees)
Iowa: $7.25
Kansas: $7.25
Kentucky: $7.25
Louisiana: No state minimum wage law. Employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Maine: $14.15
Maryland: $15
Massachusetts: $15
Michigan: $10.33 (applicable to employers of at least two employees)
Minnesota: $10.85 (large employer [enterprise with annual revenues of $500,000 or more]); $8.85 (small employer [enterprise with annual revenues of less than $500,000])
Mississippi: No state minimum wage law. Employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Missouri: $12.30
Montana: $10.30 (businesses with gross annual sales of more than $110,000); $4 (businesses not covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act with gross annual sales of $110,000 or less)
Nebraska: $12 (applicable to employers of four or more employees)
Nevada: $11.25 (if qualifying health insurance is not offered by the employer); $10.25 (If qualifying health insurance is offered by the employer)
New Hampshire: $7.25
New Jersey: $15.13
New Mexico: $12
New York: $15; $16 (New York City, Nassau County, Suffolk County and Westchester County)
North Carolina: $7.25
North Dakota: $7.25
Ohio: $10.45 (employers with annual gross receipts of $385,000 or more); $7.25 (employers with annual gross receipts under $385,000)
Oklahoma: $7.25 (employers with at least 10 full-time employees at any one location or employers with annual gross sales over $100,000 irrespective of number of full-time employees); $2 (all other employers)
Oregon: $14.20 (standard state rate); $15.45 (Portland metro area); $13.20 (non-urban counties)
Pennsylvania: $7.25
Rhode Island: $14
South Carolina: No state minimum wage law. Employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
South Dakota: $11.20
Tennessee: No state minimum wage law. Employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Texas: $7.25
Utah: $7.25
Vermont: $13.67 (applicable to employers of at least two employees)
Virginia: $12
Washington: $16.28
West Virginia: $8.75 (applicable to employers of at least six employees at one location)
Wisconsin: $7.25
Wyoming: $5.15 (Employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the current federal minimum wage of $7.25. )