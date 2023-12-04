Disabled physicians earn 20% less than peers: Study

Physicians who report having a disability earn 20% less than their peers and work around 110 hours less annually, according to research published Dec. 1 in JAMA.

For the analysis, researchers looked at self-reported data from 92,469 physicians — 1,953 of whom self-reported having a disability.

More research is necessary, the authors note, "to better characterize these disparities and address critical data gaps."

Collecting additional data on the age the physician was at the time of the disability's onset and the degree of severity of the disability, which they explain, "will be crucial for understanding how income may vary across physicians and over time, as well as underlying mechanisms."