CRNA salary by state — Wyoming is No. 1 at $243,310

The average salary for certified registered nurse anesthetists in the U.S. is $181,040, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment Statistics survey May 2019, the most recent data available.

CRNAs have the highest annual salary in Wyoming and the lowest in Arizona. The BLS did not provide data for four states.

Here is the average annual salary for CRNAs by state, in descending order.

Wyoming: $243,310

Montana: $239,380

Oregon: $234,750

Wisconsin: $233,600

California: $227,290

Iowa: $202,400

Massachusetts: $201,890

New York: $200,350

Illinois: $199,660

Connecticut: $198,750

Hawaii: $198,330

New Hampshire: $196,000

North Dakota: $195,010

Michigan: $194,640

New Jersey: $193,900

Washington: $192,440

Minnesota: $192,290

South Dakota: $190,880

North Carolina: $189,060

Maine: $188,840

West Virginia: $188,580

Maryland: $186,310

Ohio: $184,380

Arkansas: $182,960

Virginia: $180,120

Nebraska: $179,450

Mississippi: $177,820

Colorado: $175,100

Oklahoma: $175,090

Georgia: $174,310

Pennsylvania: $174,240

Kentucky: $167,400

Texas: $167,020

South Carolina: $165,940

Indiana: $165,770

New Mexico: $162,320

Kansas: $162,010

Missouri: $161,420

Florida: $160,030

Louisiana: $158,500

Alabama: $157,430

Tennessee: $157,070

Idaho: $150,670

Utah: $146,470

Arizona: $144,530

Information not available:

Alaska

Nevada

Rhode Island

Delaware

More articles on compensation:

Massachusetts hospital cuts CEO pay, freezes wages

Wyoming health system approves back pay for providers, senior staff

Median annual base salary for PAs rose 3.8% year over year, report finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.