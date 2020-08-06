CRNA salary by state — Wyoming is No. 1 at $243,310
The average salary for certified registered nurse anesthetists in the U.S. is $181,040, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment Statistics survey May 2019, the most recent data available.
CRNAs have the highest annual salary in Wyoming and the lowest in Arizona. The BLS did not provide data for four states.
Here is the average annual salary for CRNAs by state, in descending order.
Wyoming: $243,310
Montana: $239,380
Oregon: $234,750
Wisconsin: $233,600
California: $227,290
Iowa: $202,400
Massachusetts: $201,890
New York: $200,350
Illinois: $199,660
Connecticut: $198,750
Hawaii: $198,330
New Hampshire: $196,000
North Dakota: $195,010
Michigan: $194,640
New Jersey: $193,900
Washington: $192,440
Minnesota: $192,290
South Dakota: $190,880
North Carolina: $189,060
Maine: $188,840
West Virginia: $188,580
Maryland: $186,310
Ohio: $184,380
Arkansas: $182,960
Virginia: $180,120
Nebraska: $179,450
Mississippi: $177,820
Colorado: $175,100
Oklahoma: $175,090
Georgia: $174,310
Pennsylvania: $174,240
Kentucky: $167,400
Texas: $167,020
South Carolina: $165,940
Indiana: $165,770
New Mexico: $162,320
Kansas: $162,010
Missouri: $161,420
Florida: $160,030
Louisiana: $158,500
Alabama: $157,430
Tennessee: $157,070
Idaho: $150,670
Utah: $146,470
Arizona: $144,530
Information not available:
Alaska
Nevada
Rhode Island
Delaware
