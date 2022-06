Changes in physician median total compensation, by provider type and region

From 2019 to 2021, primary care providers and advanced practice providers in the Southern and Western U.S. regions experienced sizable boosts in compensation, according to new data from the Medical Group Management Association.

The findings are based on a voluntary survey of more than 192,000 physicians and nonphysician providers across more than 7,700 physician-owned and hospital-owned organizations. Median total compensation includes total Medicare wages as well as 401(k), life insurance and other pre-tax deductions (employee contributions).

Here are changes in median total compensation, by provider type and region, based on 2019-2021 data:

Eastern

Primary care: 2.24 percent increase

Surgical specialist: 0.46 percent increase

Nonsurgical specialist: 0.74 percent increase

Advanced practice provider: 5.79 percent increase

Midwest

Primary care: 3.90 percent increase

Surgical specialist: 4.58 percent increase

Nonsurgical specialist: 0.67 percent decrease

Advanced practice provider: 3.63 percent increase

Southern

Primary care: 7.29 percent increase

Surgical specialist: 1.28 percent increase

Nonsurgical specialist: 1.65 percent increase

Advanced practice provider: 7.49 percent increase

Western

Primary care: 6.28 percent increase

Surgical specialist: 4.26 percent increase

Nonsurgical specialist: 3.72 percent increase

Advanced practice provider: 6.05 percent increase