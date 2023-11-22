Average wage growth, by state

The average weekly wages jumped 7.53% annually from March 2022 to March 2023, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, with wage growth in some states hitting double-digits.

The BLS examined change in weekly wages by state for the last year and found the biggest growth occured in Alaska and Idaho. New York, Delaware and Massachusetts reported the lowest wage growth in the last year.

Below is a table representing the year-over-year weekly wage growth and average weekly wages by state.