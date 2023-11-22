Average wage growth, by state

Laura Dyrda (Twitter) -

The average weekly wages jumped 7.53% annually from March 2022 to March 2023, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, with wage growth in some states hitting double-digits.

The BLS examined change in weekly wages by state for the last year and found the biggest growth occured in Alaska and Idaho. New York, Delaware and Massachusetts reported the lowest wage growth in the last year.

Below is a table representing the year-over-year weekly wage growth and average weekly wages by state.

 

State YoY wage growth Avg. weekly wage
Alaska 10.3% $1,301
Idaho 10.1% $1,084
North Dakota 9.8% $1,216
West Virginia 9.6% $1,062
South Carolina 9.5% $1,139
Florida 9.3% $1,330
Kentucky 9.3% $1,138
Montana 9.3% $1,079
Louisiana 9.1% $1,150
Maryland 9% $1,541
Oklahoma 9% $1,109
Alabama 8.9% $1,164
New Mexico 8.9% $1,105
Missouri 8.5% $1,224
Iowa 8.3% $1,176
Virginia 8.2% $1,477
Texas 8.1% $1,480
Nebraska 8% $1,165
Utah 7.9% $1,245
Tennessee 7.8% $1,264
Wyoming 7.8% $1,145
Maine 7.7% $1,188
Washington 7.7% $1,721
Kansas 7.6% $1,155
Pennsyvlania 7.6% $1,408
Vermont 7.6% $1,188
Arizona 7.5% $1,330
Nevada 7.4% $1,246
New Hampshipre 7.4% $1,462
Ohio 7.3% $1,265
Hawaii 7.2% $1,218
Mississippi 7.2% $944
Colorado 7.1% $1,559
South Dakota 7% $1,084
Michigan 6.8% $1,308
North Carolia 6.8% $1,348
Oregon 6.7% $1,339
Wisconsin 6.7% $1,211
Rhode Island 6.6% $1,334
Minnesota 6.5% $1,461
Arkansas 6.4% 1,127
Indiana 6.2% $1,203
Georgia 6.1% $1,376
Connecticut 5.9% $1,817
New Jersey 5.7% $1,699
California 5.5% $1,735
Illinois 5.5% $1,567
Massachusetts 5% $1,917
Delaware 4.8% $1,431
New York 2.1% $2,015

 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles