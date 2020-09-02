Average physician pay increases in 11 specialties

Average provider pay in medical groups climbed 3.79 percent overall in 2019, up from the 2.92 percent increase the year prior, according to a new survey from the American Medical Group Association.

Average work relative value unit production, a measure of provider productivity, increased by 0.56 percent in 2019, compared to a 0.29 percent increase in 2018, the survey found. Compensation per work relative value unit production ratio increased by 2.14 percent last year compared to 3.64 percent in 2018, according to the survey.

The survey is based on data from 317 medical groups, representing more than 127,000 providers from 169 physician, advanced practice clinician and other specialties.

Here are the 2018-19 percentage changes for average physician compensation in 11 specialties, according to the survey:

1. Family medicine: 3.75 percent increase

2. Internal medicine: 5.65 percent increase

3. Pediatrics: 5.06 percent increase

4. Cardiology (general): 2.47 percent increase

5. Gastroenterology: 2.83 percent increase

6. Hematology and medical oncology: 4.14 percent increase

7. Neurology: 3.46 percent increase

8. OB-GYN (general): 5.65 percent increase

9. Emergency medicine: 4.05 percent increase

10. General surgery: 4.68 percent increase

11. Orthopedic surgery: 6.88 percent increase

Learn more about the survey here.

