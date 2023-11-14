APRN earnings by subspecialty, region

Among advanced practice registered nurses, year-over-year base compensation increased for all subspecialties except nurse midwives, with clinical nurse specialists and certified registered nurse anesthetists seeing the largest increases, according to a report released Nov. 14 by Medscape.
Medscape examined survey responses of 2,804 APRNs, including CRNAs, nurse practitioners, clinical nurse specialists and nurse midwives.
The survey took place April 17 through July 10.
Here is 2023 total compensation and base compensation, on average, for surveyed APRNs, by subspecialty, according to the survey:
Note: Respondents reported gross income from nursing before taxes. Any annual bonus was not based on performance but could include a cost-of-living increase.
NP
Total compensation: $121,000
Base compensation: $111,000
CNS
Total compensation: $122,000
Base compensation: $115,000
CRNA
Total compensation: $235,000
Base compensation: $207,000
NM
Total compensation: $122,000
Base compensation: $114,000
Here is 2023 income, on average, for surveyed APRNs, by region, according to the survey:
Pacific: $159,000
West South Central: $143,000
West North Central: $143,000
Mid-Atlantic: $143,000
South Atlantic: $142,000
New England: $140,000
Mountain: $138,000
East North Central: $133,000
East South Central: $131,000