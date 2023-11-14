APRN earnings by subspecialty, region

Among advanced practice registered nurses, year-over-year base compensation increased for all subspecialties except nurse midwives, with clinical nurse specialists and certified registered nurse anesthetists seeing the largest increases, according to a report released Nov. 14 by Medscape.

Medscape examined survey responses of 2,804 APRNs, including CRNAs, nurse practitioners, clinical nurse specialists and nurse midwives.

The survey took place April 17 through July 10.

Here is 2023 total compensation and base compensation, on average, for surveyed APRNs, by subspecialty, according to the survey:

Note: Respondents reported gross income from nursing before taxes. Any annual bonus was not based on performance but could include a cost-of-living increase.

NP

Total compensation: $121,000

Base compensation: $111,000

CNS

Total compensation: $122,000

Base compensation: $115,000

CRNA

Total compensation: $235,000

Base compensation: $207,000

NM

Total compensation: $122,000

Base compensation: $114,000

Here is 2023 income, on average, for surveyed APRNs, by region, according to the survey:

Pacific: $159,000

West South Central: $143,000

West North Central: $143,000

Mid-Atlantic: $143,000

South Atlantic: $142,000

New England: $140,000

Mountain: $138,000

East North Central: $133,000

East South Central: $131,000









