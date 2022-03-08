Allegheny Health Network to spend $92M on pay, benefit hikes

Pittsburgh, Pa.-based Allegheny Health Network said it will invest more than $92 million in pay increases and benefits.

The investment includes a raise in the minimum base salary rate for bedside registered nurses to $30 an hour, according to a March 8 news release from the health system.

The system said it is also investing in loan or tuition forgiveness for May graduates of Allegheny's West Penn School of Nursing and Citizens School of Nursing. In return, the graduates must give a three-year commitment to the system.

"The unprecedented challenges that healthcare organizations have experienced during the pandemic have only further reinforced how incredibly important our amazing, selfless caregivers are to the health and well-being of the communities we serve," said Cynthia Hundorfean, Allegheny president and CEO. "Through very turbulent and difficult times, the one constant has been the exceptionalism of our team members in the care and comfort they have provided to patients, and in the call they have answered without fail to meet the community's needs in every way possible."