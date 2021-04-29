2020 physician assistant median annual base salary, by state

Physician assistant median compensation decreased from $111,000 in 2019 to $110,000 in 2020, partly because of reduced hourly wages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the 2021 American Academy of PAs salary report released April 29.

Data in the report is based on a survey of 13,865 physician assistants between Feb. 1 and March 1. Compensation includes base salary, hourly wages or some form of productivity pay.

Physician assistants in Alaska earned the highest median annual base salary in 2020, while those in Alabama earned the lowest.

The PA median annual base salary in each state and Washington, D.C., are listed below, in descending order. The list includes ties.

1. Alaska: $137,000

2. California: $130,000

3. Washington: $125,000

4. Hawaii: $120,000

4. Wyoming: $120,000

4. Vermont: $120,000

7. Connecticut: $119,128

8. Oregon: $118,000

9. Nevada: $117,500

10. New Hampshire: $115,000

10. North Dakota: $115,000

10. Minnesota: $115,000

10. Arizona $115,000

14. New Jersey: $114,000

15. New York: $113,000

15. Washington, D.C.: $113,000

17. Massachusetts: $112,957

18. New Mexico: $112,207

19. Texas: $112,000

19. Maryland: $112,000

21. Maine: $110,000

21. Delaware: $110,000

21. Oklahoma: $110,000

24. Montana: $109,820

25. Rhode Island: $109,500

26. Idaho: $108,700

27. Colorado: $108,000

27. Virginia: $108,000

27. Wisconsin: $108,000

30. South Dakota: $107,900

31. Florida: $107,247

32. Indiana: $107,060

33. Georgia: $106,000

34. North Carolina: $105,500

34. West Virginia: $105,500

36. Nebraska: $105,000

36. Ohio: $105,000

36. South Carolina: $105,500

36. Utah: $105,500

36. Michigan: $105,500

36. Iowa: $105,500

42. Illinois: $104,000

43. Pennsylvania: $103,000

44. Kansas: $102,000

45. Mississippi: $101,500

46. Missouri: $101,000

47. Tennessee: $100,000

48. Kentucky: $98,134

49. Arkansas: $97,000

50. Louisiana: $96,500

51. Alabama: $90,000

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.