2020 physician assistant median annual base salary, by state
Physician assistant median compensation decreased from $111,000 in 2019 to $110,000 in 2020, partly because of reduced hourly wages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the 2021 American Academy of PAs salary report released April 29.
Data in the report is based on a survey of 13,865 physician assistants between Feb. 1 and March 1. Compensation includes base salary, hourly wages or some form of productivity pay.
Physician assistants in Alaska earned the highest median annual base salary in 2020, while those in Alabama earned the lowest.
The PA median annual base salary in each state and Washington, D.C., are listed below, in descending order. The list includes ties.
1. Alaska: $137,000
2. California: $130,000
3. Washington: $125,000
4. Hawaii: $120,000
4. Wyoming: $120,000
4. Vermont: $120,000
7. Connecticut: $119,128
8. Oregon: $118,000
9. Nevada: $117,500
10. New Hampshire: $115,000
10. North Dakota: $115,000
10. Minnesota: $115,000
10. Arizona $115,000
14. New Jersey: $114,000
15. New York: $113,000
15. Washington, D.C.: $113,000
17. Massachusetts: $112,957
18. New Mexico: $112,207
19. Texas: $112,000
19. Maryland: $112,000
21. Maine: $110,000
21. Delaware: $110,000
21. Oklahoma: $110,000
24. Montana: $109,820
25. Rhode Island: $109,500
26. Idaho: $108,700
27. Colorado: $108,000
27. Virginia: $108,000
27. Wisconsin: $108,000
30. South Dakota: $107,900
31. Florida: $107,247
32. Indiana: $107,060
33. Georgia: $106,000
34. North Carolina: $105,500
34. West Virginia: $105,500
36. Nebraska: $105,000
36. Ohio: $105,000
36. South Carolina: $105,500
36. Utah: $105,500
36. Michigan: $105,500
36. Iowa: $105,500
42. Illinois: $104,000
43. Pennsylvania: $103,000
44. Kansas: $102,000
45. Mississippi: $101,500
46. Missouri: $101,000
47. Tennessee: $100,000
48. Kentucky: $98,134
49. Arkansas: $97,000
50. Louisiana: $96,500
51. Alabama: $90,000
