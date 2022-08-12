The investment in technology, customers and caregivers with Providence executive

David Kim, MD, is the chief executive officer of the Anaheim, Cali-based Providence Medical Foundation and the executive vice president and chief executive of the physician enterprise team at Renton, Wash.-based Providence health system.

Dr. Kim will serve on the panel "What Will Add the Most Value to Healthcare Organizations in the Next 3 Years" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.

Becker's Healthcare aims to foster peer-to-peer conversation between healthcare's brightest leaders and thinkers. In that vein, responses to our Speaker Series are published straight from interviewees. Here is what our speakers had to say.

Question: What are you most excited about right now and what makes you nervous?

Dr. David Kim: Right now, I'm most excited about what's emerging from the Providence and Tegria collaboration and what we've shown through our "Better Together" efforts across Tegria companies. We launched Tegria on the belief that we could cultivate organizations that addressed pain points common to all health systems and improve the financial sustainability of those health systems as our customers and of Providence. Engaging Tegria’s IT services and revenue cycle teams to support urgent Providence needs has been a specific proof point that furthered my confidence in this endeavor. We have emerging interest from other health systems to participate as customers and even as investors in Tegria, which is a huge vote of confidence for the direction we are headed in.

At the same time, the healthcare industry is evolving at a pace we have not seen before, and this is putting real stress on our organization and challenging us to transition from old norms to new sets of expectations and ways of working. Within Providence and Tegria, we've aimed to account for this by building a shared vision and understanding between the technology talent we are onboarding and individuals with deep industry expertise. The collaborative nature of Providence and Tegria makes me feel better about this than I'd feel if we were an independent technology business or health system attempting to solve these problems. Still, it will continue to be a learning journey and I am grateful for the support our organization can provide.

Q: How are you thinking about growth and investments for the next year or two?

DK: As much as we focus on technology and serve more consumers at Providence and customers through Tegria, investing in our caregivers is top-of-mind. You have heard this from others, but I cannot understate how challenging the last two-and-a-half years have been. The pace of change for our caregivers has left them with a desire for stability and tools to help ease a burden that seems to have only mounted through the pandemic. Ensuring that our caregivers have what they need to thrive is paramount. Importantly, this means investing in training and capability development in new areas — including engaging with new technologies and leading process redesign so that our caregivers can adopt new skills needed for our evolving healthcare landscape.

Along with our people, we are investing in technology adoption. First, AI/ML is an area where we anticipate growth in the next two or three years. We have invested in our data infrastructure, and we anticipate those investments will now yield results as we have a data environment that can support these applications. In addition, automating tasks is important, and we are looking for opportunities to continue to do this. Natural language processing, optical character recognition, and blockchain are also areas where we are excited to push what is possible — both within Providence and with partners, as highlighted by our ongoing work with Microsoft, Nuance, and others.