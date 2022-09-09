Vanderbilt Health forms patient capacity command center

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health has developed a new patient capacity command center to aid amid high patient volumes and staffing shortages throughout its network.

The center will research capacity constraints that could affect hospital's ability to care for all patients quickly and equally.

The pandemic has had a major impact on patient volume, but the health system expects high numbers even if COVID-19 cases decrease, according to Vanderbilt Health.

Vanderbilt Health is currently the only provider of highly specialized adult and pediatric clinical services within its region.