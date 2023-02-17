Texas hospital on lockdown amid active standoff with armed suspect

Groesbeck, Texas-based Limestone Medical Center was placed on lockdown Feb. 16 amid an active standoff involving an armed man in the hospital's parking lot, CBS affiliate KWTX reported.

The 20-bed critical access hospital was placed on lockdown around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 after authorities found the suspect, armed with a handgun, sitting in a vehicle in the hospital's parking lot. The hospital remains open for emergencies, according to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The suspect was on trial Feb. 16 and left the courthouse amid jury deliberations, according to the report. He was found guilty of continuous sexual assault of a child.

Authorities have been in talks with the suspect to peacefully surrender. As of 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 17, he had not done so.

Editor's note: This is a developing situation. Becker's has reached out to Limestone Medical Center for comment and will update the article when more information is available.