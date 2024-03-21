Penn State Health Children's to expand surgical services

Specialists with Penn State Health Children's Hospital in Hershey, Pa., are now providing nonemergency surgical services at the health system's hospital in Lancaster, about 25 miles south.

"Our goal is to make our pediatric expertise more easily available to more patients and families in the communities we serve in central Pennsylvania," Thomas Samson, MD, surgeon-in-chief at Penn State Health Children's Hospital, said in a March 20 news release. "This is part of our long-term strategy to bring our high-level services closer to where patients live."

The pediatric surgical care team providing services in Lancaster includes surgeons, anesthesiologists and pre- and post-op nurses. The team will also see patients for follow-up care at the health system's pediatric center in Lancaster.