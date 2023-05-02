Oklahoma hospital remains on lockdown after series of threats

McCurtain Memorial Hospital in Idabel, Okla., was placed on a hard lockdown May 1 after a shooting threat was made against staff, CEO Brian Whitfield wrote in a news release on the hospital's Facebook page.

Mr. Whitfield said the hospital was informed that an inmate at the McCurtain County jail "allegedly sought medical treatment by screaming out of a window of the jail that he needed medical treatment." He said nearby protesters — who have been demonstrating following the release of recordings from a county meeting that allegedly revealed racist and threatening remarks — allegedly heard the inmate and, soon after, the hospital's emergency room began receiving calls about the inmate's claims.

In his statement, Mr. Whitfield said he had attempted throughout the day to get in touch with jail officials to learn more about the inmate's condition. "At that time, and even until now, no calls for medical treatment on behalf of this inmate have been received — nor has this inmate been brought to the hospital for treatment," Mr. Whitfield wrote May 1.

Shortly after 3 p.m. May 1, the hospital received another call, in which "the caller stated that he was going to shoot staff for refusing treatment to the inmate," Mr. Whitfield said.

The hospital notified law enforcement and was placed on a hard lockdown.

Mr. Whitfield emphasized that the hospital will never deny treatment to anyone and said the hospital, if needed, will provide care the inmate needs.

McCurtain Memorial said in a Facebook post that, as of May 1, the hospital is "on a total lockdown until further notice. All outpatient services for today have been canceled. There is no visitation also at this time. If you do have an emergency situation the ER is still available for emergency purposes only."

The lockdown comes after the hospital was recently evacuated after two bomb threats called to the hospital over a two-week period, which were preceded by an initial lockdown due to protests in the area.







