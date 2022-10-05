New York children's hospital reopens after rebrand, expansion

The Specialty Hospital for Children in New York City has undergone a $23 million reconstruction and rebranded as ArchCare at Mother Cabrini Hospital.

ArchCare, operated by the Archdiocese of New York, expanded the hospital by 16 beds, improved infection control with negative pressure rooms and better ventilation and enhanced the EMR's capabilities, according to an Oct. 5 news release shared with Becker's.

"This hospital is critically important to New York families who simply have no other choice because their children require complex, high-level care that cannot be managed in a home setting," Scott La Rue, ArchCare’s president and CEO, said in the release.