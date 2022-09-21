New Hampshire hospitals near capacity

The most recent data from New Hampshire's health department shows that 10 percent of regular beds and 20 percent of ICU beds are currently available in the state, and COVID-19 is not the driving force, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported Sept. 21.

Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations are below 100 most days. Meanwhile, an uptick in behavioral health patients and patients who became sicker while delaying care during the pandemic are driving admissions upward, healthcare officials told the newspaper.

Additionally, staffing challenges remain center stage. Parkland Medical Center in Derry, N.H., operated by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, recently hit 95 percent capacity. An increase in healthcare workers leaving their jobs contributed to the high occupancy, a spokesperson told the newspaper.

HCA Healthcare is taking measures to recruit and retain staff, including increasing wages for nurses and support staff and expanding its staffing pipeline, the spokesperson said.