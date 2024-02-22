Nemours Children's, Crozer affiliate on pediatric services

Under a new affiliation, Nemours Children's Health will integrate neonatal ICU and pediatric cardiology services into the Crozer Health network, the two health systems announced Feb. 21.

In January, Nemours began providing NICU and well-baby nursery coverage at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Delaware County, Pa., according to a Crozer spokesperson. Nemours Children's physicians are also providing cardiology and fetal echocardiography services at Crozer.

Additionally, Nemours now employs former Crozer primary care pediatricians, which Crozer patients will have access to through Nemours' primary care locations.

"Nemours is a world-class organization known for its expertise in pediatric care, and this affiliation will ensure that we can continue to provide the highest quality pediatric services available," Anthony (Tony) Esposito, CEO of Upland, Pa.-based Crozer Health, said in a news release.

