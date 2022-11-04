MU Health Care provides 24/7 staffing at local hospitals

University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia will now staff the Hermann Area District Hospital's emergency department 24 hours per day, seven days per week, effective Nov. 1.

The health system also provides around-the-clock staff at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Mo., and Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center, according to a Nov. 4 news release from MU Health Care.

The announcement comes after a recent report identified 35 percent of rural Missouri hospitals at risk of closure by state.

"Connecting Hermann Area District Hospital to the MU Health Care academic health system will link HADH patients to doctors and clinicians who are on the leading edge of healthcare at Central Missouri’s only level 1 trauma center," Matthew Robinson, MD, MU Health Care's emergency medicine chair, said in the release.