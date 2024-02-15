Missouri hospitals treat victims after shooting at Kansas City Chiefs rally

One person is dead and at least 21 others were shot when gunfire rang out near the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade Feb. 14.

Kansas City, Mo., police confirmed shots were fired near Union Station around 2 p.m. during the Chiefs' victory celebration, which officials estimate was attended by hundreds of thousands of people, according to The New York Times. Chief Ross Grundyson of the city's fire department said twenty-two people were shot, including one fatality. Eight people had immediate life-threatening injuries and seven had life-threatening injuries. Another six had minor injuries.

At least nine of the victims were children. Children's Mercy, a 390-bed hospital in Kansas City, Mo., confirmed to Becker's on Feb. 14 that it was treating 12 patients who were at the rally, 11 of whom were children. Nine of the children were being treated for gunshot wounds.

All of the children being treated at the hospital are expected to recover, the hospital's Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Stephanie Meyer, RN, told the Times.

"The one word I would use to describe what we saw, and how they felt when they came to us … was fear," she said.

In a statement following the incident, Children's Mercy said:

"Our hearts are heavy after today's violent events. The victims and their families are at the center of our thoughts. We are providing the best possible care and support for those being treated at Children's Mercy. Thank you to the first responders, law enforcement and health care professionals who leaped into action."

The hospital also noted it is providing mental health resources "for anyone who needs additional support during this difficult time."

A spokesperson for University Health Truman Medical Center, also in Kansas City, Mo., confirmed to the Times it was treating eight victims with gunshot wounds, including two who were in critical condition. Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City (Mo.) also confirmed it was treating a victim with a gunshot wound who was in critical condition.

Three people have been detained, according to Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves. Investigators are still working to identify a motive.