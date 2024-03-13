Minnesota hospital expands ED with 16-bed modular unit

M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital in Maplewood, Minn., is reducing emergency department boarding with modular units that expand its ED footprint, allowing more patients to be seen.

The modular addition is a 16-bed observation unit and was installed in three days without disruptions to ongoing care operations, according to a March 11 news release from HGA, the design firm for the project.

"In the face of escalating patient visits, our ED and inpatient medicine teams have been proactive and innovative in their response," Will Nicholson, MD, vice president of medical affairs for M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, said in the release. "This approach is a game-changer. It allows us to rapidly develop the needed space without impeding current operations."

Its installation has allowed the hospital to expand patient care services and reduce crowding in critical areas like the ED.