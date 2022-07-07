MetroWest oncology center to remain open

Tenet Healthcare's Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center will continue to offer its oncology services, at least for the time being, NBC Boston reports.

The announcement comes a few short months after Dallas-based Tenet shared its plans to close the unit after a decline in demand and desire to focus on other departments — which was met with much objection, including a unanimous vote to not support the shutdown from MetroWest's governing board.

"It's even more important for a community like Framingham, which has significant and growing population of residents who lack means to travel long distances," Katie Murphy, RN, president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, said.

Per NBC Boston, "dozens of people filled the room" for the initial meeting discussing the unit's closure, leading to the July 6 announcement, which surprised residents and city councilors alike.

Now, MetroWest is in the midst of partnering with Boston-based Tufts Medical Center in order to keep its oncology unit up and running.

MetroWest's initial closure statement can be read here.