Florida hospital to add 102 beds

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital's Venice campus is opening a 102-bed patient tower this summer.

The new tower will nearly double the campus capacity, according to an April 12 news release from Sarasota Memorial Health Care System. The project, along with the health system's other expansions, are trying to fill the gap after ShorePoint Health Venice closed in September.

The health system is exploring opportunities to build a freestanding emergency room and another urgent care center, and it expects to break ground on an expansion to its emergency department that would expand beds and surgical suites.