CMS propels more EMTALA trainings for hospitals

In response to a growing pile of questions about compliance with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, HHS and CMS are deploying new education efforts.

The two organizations are partnering with hospitals to "disseminate training materials on providers' obligations under EMTALA," assemble providers to discuss best practices and common issues, and educate patients on their rights, according to a Jan. 22 CMS news release.

HHS is also organizing a dedicated team to help hospitals comply with EMTALA.

News of the effort follows HHS' decision that OU Health did not violate the federal law after denying an abortion to a woman with a nonviable pregnancy.