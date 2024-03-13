Beth Israel transfers more patients out of ED ahead of closure

More patients are being transferred out of Mount Sinai Beth Israel's emergency room as the hospital closes down services, Politico reported March 13.

Nine healthcare workers told Politico that the New York City-based hospital is transferring patients in need of emergency care due to needed services or procedures no longer being provided. The workers, who spoke anonymously with Politico because they were not authorized to speak to the press, said many patients were waiting hours for ambulances to transfer them to necessary care.

The transfers became increasingly common at the end of January when the hospital curbed most of its surgical services.

The hospital has been criticized in the past for closing beds and procedures ahead of its planned July closure. Mount Sinai announced plans to close Beth Israel in September due to growing losses. A timeline for winding down services was laid out, but in December, the health department hit the hospital with a cease-and-desist order after finding it had unlawfully ended services and closed beds, according to the report. Many of those beds were reopened, but it is unclear whether the current patient transfers and closure of surgeries have been approved, as Politico said the health department and Mount Sinai declined to comment on that aspect.

"Mount Sinai Beth Israel and its emergency department remain open with a dedicated team of doctors and medical professionals ready to serve the community," a system spokesperson told Politico. "As we have always done and will continue to do, every patient that enters our doors is treated in the best possible manner for their individual needs."