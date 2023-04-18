Alabama community hospital treats 15 teens wounded in mass shooting

Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville, Ala., treated 15 teenagers who were shot during a birthday party at a nearby dance studio April 15.

Gunfire erupted late during a sweet 16 birthday party at a dance studio in downtown Dadeville on the evening of April 15, leaving four young people dead and 32 injured, according to a report from al.com. Few details have been released and no announcement of any arrests have been made. Fifteen teens with gunshot wounds were rushed to the emergency room at Lake Martin Community Hospital, hospital officials told local media outlets during an April 17 press conference.

"It's very traumatic in a healthcare setting and emergency room setting when you have one gunshot wound come through. But when you have 15, and they're all teenagers, our staff has been through a lot," said Heidi Smith, director of marketing for Ivy Creek Healthcare, which operates the hospital.

Of those brought to the hospital, six were treated and released. Nine of the victims were transferred to other hospitals, five of whom were in critical condition and four in stable condition, Ms. Smith said.

There have been more than 160 mass shootings across the U.S. in the first 15 weeks of the year, according to Gun Violence Archive.