Abortion providers brace for surge in out-of-state patients

Many states with strong legal protections for abortion — such as California and Illinois — are preparing for a surge in patients whose home states have or are planning to ban the medical procedure.

About half of states are expected to restrict or prohibit abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which will likely fuel demand for appointments in states where abortions are still legal, according to The New York Times.

Illinois is one such state likely to see a large jump in patients seeking abortion care, as every state bordering it has either banned abortions or restricts them to six weeks into a pregnancy. Planned Parenthood estimates that up to 30,000 people could travel to Illinois for abortions in the next year, according to CBS News.

Medical clinics and volunteer networks in California are also readying for a surge in out-of-state patients, according to NPR. The state now serves as the closest abortion provider for 1.4 million people, representing a nearly 3,000 percent increase in potential demand for the state's services, according to the report. California lawmakers are working to create a state fund to cover travel, lodging and child care costs for women coming to the state for an abortion.