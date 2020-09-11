US cardiology practices by size: 5 points
The cardiology physician practice market is highly fragmented and consists mostly of regional practices with less than five physicians, according to a new report from KPMG.
There are 3,013 active cardiology physician practices in the U.S. Here is a breakdown of the practices by size, according to the report:
• Cardiology groups with 1 physician: 1,159
• Cardiology groups with between 2 and 5 physicians: 945
• Cardiology groups with between 6 and 10 physicians: 271
• Cardiology groups with between 11 and 20 physicians: 136
• Cardiology groups with between 21 and 50 physicians: 70
• Cardiology groups with more than 50 physicians: 30
