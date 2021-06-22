Screen all children for potential heart issues, medical group says

The American Academy of Pediatrics now says all children should be screened for conditions that can lead to cardiac arrest or death — a reversal from 2012 guidance that mainly focused on children who play sports.

"We tended to focus on athletes in the past when parents brought their children and teens in for a sports physical, or preparticipation exam," said Christopher Erickson, MD, lead author of the statement. "We know today that all children and teens benefit from a simple screening to help identify any potential problem that warrants follow-up with a cardiac specialist."

In an updated policy statement published in the July issue of Pediatrics, the academy lays out four screening questions physician should ask all children at least every two to three years, particularly when they start middle school or junior high school:

1. Have you ever fainted, passed out, or had an unexplained seizure suddenly and without warning, especially during exercise or in response to sudden loud noises, such as doorbells, alarm clocks and ringing telephones?

2. Have you ever had exercise-related chest pain or shortness of breath?

3. Has anyone in your immediate family (parents, grandparents, siblings) or other, more distant relatives (aunts, uncles, cousins) died of heart problems or had an unexpected sudden death before age 50? This would include unexpected drownings, unexplained auto crashes in which the relative was driving, or SIDS.

4. Are you related to anyone with HCM or hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy, Marfan syndrome, ACM, LQTS, short QT syndrome, BrS, or CPVT or anyone younger than 50 years with a pacemaker or implantable defibrillator?

If screening indicates any reason for concern, an electrocardiogram should be the first test administered, the academy said.

To view the American Academy of Pediatrics' full updated statement, click here.