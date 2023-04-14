Ohio physician accused of performing cardiac surgeries without credentials

An Ohio physician is being accused of performing three transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures before having the proper credentials, NBC affiliate WCMH reported April 14.

The physician performed these procedures at Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Regional Medical Center in March 2022, the report said. TAVR procedures require two credentialed physicians to complete the surgery in order for a hospital to bill for it, according to CMS guidelines. An anonymous source within the organization told WCMH that one of the two physicians was not credentialed when they began performing the procedure but obtained the credentials shortly after.

Adena denied the allegations and told Becker's, "The team of cardiovascular physicians who performed Adena Health's first TAVR procedures in March 2022 were appropriately credentialed to do so per all regulatory requirements and were accordingly privileged by the organization to perform the respective disciplines essential to the procedure. Claims to the contrary are patently false. According to CMS, the performing of the TAVR procedure requires that a hospital have two cardiothoracic surgeons with >100 CABG and valve experience (at the time, Adena Health had three); an interventional cardiologist with privileges to perform left heart procedures; training on the device, as well as experience. Adena Health met the requirements for CMS and had physicians with the appropriate privileges involved in the cases."

The anonymous source confirmed the response is true, and they do not believe any patient was harmed, but that source has concerns of patient safety.

"My concern is not one of one specific case, but more of a process that needs to be in place to ensure the safety of all patients for all types of procedures," the source told WCMH. "And if we skip parts of the process, we can put people at risk."