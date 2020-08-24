New York cardiology practice, physician settle false billing claims for $2M

New York City-based New York Cardiology and Ghanshyam Bhambhani, MD, agreed to a $2 million settlement to resolve allegations that they violated the Anti-Kickback Statue by engaging in an unlawful rental arrangement with referring physicians and generating false claims for cardiac procedures.

The U.S. and state of New York said they have civil claims against the practice and Dr. Bhambhani resulting from falsified records to justify cardiac procedures and to provide compensation for referrals from physicians disguised as rent between Jan. 1, 2010, and July 31, 2017. The defendants admitted to the scheme, according to court documents.

Dr. Bhambhani will pay the $2 million on behalf of himself and the practice. Failure to pay will result in both the physician and practice being in default of the agreement.

Dr. Bhambhani was convicted of a criminal conspiracy to pay healthcare kickbacks in 2018 and sentenced to nearly three years in prison and three years of supervised release.

