Minnesota health system 1st in world to use 4D hologram tech during heart procedure

St. Cloud, Minn.-based CentraCare has performed the world's first structural heart procedure using 4D hologram technology, the health system said June 23. 

The procedure, a Watchman implant on a patient with atrial fibrillation, involved the use of 4D hologram technology developed by EchoPixel. The approach combines the company's pre-planning True3D software with its intra-operative holographic therapy guidance software, allowing the cardiology team to interact with a patient's organs and tissues as if they were physical objects. 

Jacob Dutcher, MD, interventional cardiologist and director of the structural heart program at CentraCare Heart & Vascular Center led the procedure and helped develop the holographic therapy guidance technology. 

The 4D capabilities reduce procedure time, improve accuracy and reduce the risk of complications, according to a news release. 

