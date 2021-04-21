Keck Medicine launches heart institute

Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC has launched a cardiac and vascular institute, bringing all of the academic medical center's cardiovascular care services under one roof.

"The launch of the institute will drive clinical growth and enhance the strong, integrated working relationship between the cardiology, cardiac and vascular surgery teams," said Keck Hospital's head surgeon, Vaughn Starnes, MD, who will serve as the institute's director.

The USC Cardiac and Vascular Institute offers a wide range of cardiac care, including heart and vascular surgery, advanced heart failure and transplant, and atrial fibrillation treatment, among other services. The center also includes an on-call team for aortic emergencies, according to an April 15 announcement.

Additionally, institute leaders will collaborate with Keck's medical school to advance cardiovascular research and education.

The new heart center also aims to bolster relationships with independent physician groups and community and affiliate hospitals by creating an aligned network of providers.

