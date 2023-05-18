Is TAVR effective? Ohio hospitals investigate

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement is under scrutiny in Ohio after updated data show a higher mortality rate and cost than expected, the Scioto Valley Guardian reported May 17.

TAVR was initially considered a groundbreaking technique for patients with severe aortic stenosis who are high-risk for open-heart surgery. The American Heart Association reported the overall mortality rate within one year of surgery at about 15 percent; however, the Ohio Department of Health reported a mortality rate of 18 percent in the same time frame.

Deeper investigations into the procedure have been launched to evaluate its effectiveness. Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found more than 30 percent of TAVR patients experience decreased quality of life due to persistent symptoms such as shortness of breath and fatigue. Of patients who underwent the procedure, 26 percent were readmitted to the hospital within the first year due to complications, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Cleveland Clinic found the average cost of TAVR, including hospitalization and follow-up care, was around $50,000 — which is more expensive than the traditional valve replacement surgery, according to the report.

The combination of high readmission rates, complications and costs have some questioning TAVR's effectiveness. Cleveland Clinic launched a comprehensive review of its TAVR procedures, including an analysis of patient selection criteria, surgical techniques and postoperative care protocols, according to the report.

Medical experts told the Scioto Valley Guardian that TAVR remains an invaluable tool in fighting severe aortic stenosis; however, the data suggests there is room for improvement in patient selection, procedural techniques and postoperative care.