How much heart disease, stroke deaths rose in 2020 

Mortality rates from heart disease and stroke rose 4.3 percent and 6.4 percent respectively in 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported March 23.

"I think it is likely true that 2020 was not a one-year blip," Stephen Sidney, MD, director of research clinics at the Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research, told WSJ.

Dr. Sidney led a study analyzing data from the CDC's Wide-Ranging Online Data for Epidemiologic Research database between 2011 and 2020. The findings were published March 23 in JAMA Network Open.

Key findings: