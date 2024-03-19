Hackensack Meridian hospital's $45M cardiovascular expansion underway

Neptune Township, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center's cardiovascular expansion project is underway with tentative plans to open later this year.

The $45 million suite will be located on the fourth floor of the northwest pavilion and will add roughly 30,000 square feet of space for cardiovascular care, according to a March 18 system news release.

The suite will feature four cardiac catheterization labs, four electrophysiology labs, two hybrid operating rooms and a 28-bay patient prep and recovery area that nearly triples the current patient capacity. The expansion will enhance access to minimally invasive interventions, electrophysiology and structural heart procedures.